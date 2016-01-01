Dr. Catherine Mindolovich, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mindolovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Mindolovich, PHD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Mindolovich, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Graduate Faculty, New School For Social Research, New York, Ny.
Locations
Catherine Mindolovich, PhD347 5th Ave Rm 1500, New York, NY 10016 Directions (917) 403-6191
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Catherine Mindolovich, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1104879758
Education & Certifications
- Payne Whitney Clinic, Weill Medical College Of Cornell University, New York, Ny
- Graduate Faculty, New School For Social Research, New York, Ny
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mindolovich accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mindolovich works at
