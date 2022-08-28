See All Counselors in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Catherine Moritz, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Catherine Moritz, PHD

Counseling
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Catherine Moritz, PHD is a Counselor in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Graduate Program Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Dr. Moritz works at Martha Kulig in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Martha Kulig
    900 S US Highway 1 Ste 101, Jupiter, FL 33477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 747-3799
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bipolar I Disorder
Bipolar II Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Bipolar I Disorder
Bipolar II Disorder
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Identity Disorder Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spreading Depression Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Moritz?

Aug 28, 2022
Amazing Doc. !! She is my helper for difficult decisions in life has been through all life’s ups and downs. You can count on fare and unbiased guidence
Stephanie — Aug 28, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Catherine Moritz, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Catherine Moritz, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moritz to family and friends

Dr. Moritz's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Moritz

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Catherine Moritz, PHD.

About Dr. Catherine Moritz, PHD

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1639205479
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • 45th Street Mental Health Center, West Palm Beach, Fl
Internship
Medical Education
  • Graduate Program Palm Beach Atlantic University
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Palm Beach Atlantic University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Catherine Moritz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Moritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moritz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moritz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Catherine Moritz, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.