Catherine Mukes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Mukes
Overview
Catherine Mukes is a Counselor in Houston, TX.
Catherine Mukes works at
Locations
-
1
Impact 4 Change13810 Champion Forest Dr Ste 203, Houston, TX 77069 Directions (713) 231-6801
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Catherine Mukes
- Counseling
- English
- 1477662484
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Mukes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Catherine Mukes works at
