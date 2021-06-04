Catherine Roberts, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catherine Roberts, NP
Catherine Roberts, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN.
Lutheran Medical Group LLC, 7916 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804, (260) 432-2297, Tuesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Cathy Roberts is the most knowledgeable , caring and helpful medical professional I have ever gone to!!!! Would never go to anyone else!!
About Catherine Roberts, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447210778
Catherine Roberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Roberts accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Catherine Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Roberts.
