Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Rogers, PHD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Rogers, PHD
Dr. Catherine Rogers, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Rogers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rogers' Office Locations
-
1
Neuropsychology Associates of Georgia LLC280 Interstate North Cir SE Ste 450, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (770) 933-4130
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
Dr Rogers is very knowledgeable about my medical condition and extremely compassionate and caring. Her testing was spot on and accurate. I'd highly recommend her.
About Dr. Catherine Rogers, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1174707756
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.