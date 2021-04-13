Dr. Vu-Gia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Vu-Gia, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Catherine Vu-Gia, OD
Dr. Catherine Vu-Gia, OD is an Optometrist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Dr. Vu-Gia works at
Dr. Vu-Gia's Office Locations
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6565 Arlington Blvd Ste 250, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 534-3900
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology3975 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 100S, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 620-2701
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6363 Walker Ln Ste 150, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 922-0906
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Very satisfied!
About Dr. Catherine Vu-Gia, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1811973134
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- University of Delaware
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu-Gia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu-Gia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu-Gia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu-Gia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu-Gia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu-Gia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.