Catherine Weathers, CNP
Offers telehealth
Catherine Weathers, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Mercy Medical Associates5525 Marie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 981-5463
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I have been a patient of Catherine's for several years, and she has my full trust and confidence. After moving to the area, it took me awhile to find someone that saw me as a person first, and not just a time slot on the schedule. I can't imagine not having Catherine involved in my healthcare.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811315427
