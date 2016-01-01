See All Nurse Practitioners in Williston, ND
Cathie Henneberry, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Cathie Henneberry, MSN

Cathie Henneberry, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Williston, ND. 

Cathie Henneberry works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cathie Henneberry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center Primary Care
    1213 15th Ave W, Williston, ND 58801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    About Cathie Henneberry, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1053398909
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Alexius Health Williston

