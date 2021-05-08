Cathleen Burns accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cathleen Burns, LPC
Overview
Cathleen Burns, LPC is a Counselor in Fairfax, VA.
Locations
- 1 9451 Silver King Ct, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 849-8414
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Cathy is simply amazing. I went to different therapists for years and years but never experienced healing from various traumas until I started to see Cathy. In the course of a few years, I am truly a different person. Cathy has changed my life. I would recommend Cathy in a heartbeat and I actually did recommend her to my best friend.
About Cathleen Burns, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1477605590
