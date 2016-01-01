See All Occupational Therapists in Port Washington, WI
Cathleen Coughlin-Becker, OTR

Occupational Therapy
Accepting new patients

Overview of Cathleen Coughlin-Becker, OTR

Cathleen Coughlin-Becker, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Port Washington, WI. 

Cathleen Coughlin-Becker works at Port Washington Podiatry in Port Washington, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cathleen Coughlin-Becker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Port Washington Podiatry
    1317 W Grand Ave, Port Washington, WI 53074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 421-7789

About Cathleen Coughlin-Becker, OTR

Specialties
  • Occupational Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952340952
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Cathleen Coughlin-Becker, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cathleen Coughlin-Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Cathleen Coughlin-Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Cathleen Coughlin-Becker works at Port Washington Podiatry in Port Washington, WI. View the full address on Cathleen Coughlin-Becker’s profile.

Cathleen Coughlin-Becker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cathleen Coughlin-Becker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cathleen Coughlin-Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cathleen Coughlin-Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

