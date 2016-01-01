Overview of Cathleen Encarnacion, PA

Cathleen Encarnacion, PA is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Cathleen Encarnacion works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.