Dr. Lizza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cathleen Lizza, OD
Overview of Dr. Cathleen Lizza, OD
Dr. Cathleen Lizza, OD is an Optometrist in Connellsville, PA.
Dr. Lizza's Office Locations
Cathleen A. Muzika118 S Pittsburgh St, Connellsville, PA 15425 Directions (724) 628-3710
Cornerstone Care Inc1249 National Pike, Hopwood, PA 15445 Directions (724) 437-0909
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cathleen Lizza, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1184613408
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lizza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lizza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lizza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lizza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lizza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lizza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.