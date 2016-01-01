Cathryn Blake accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cathryn Blake, MFT
Overview
Cathryn Blake, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA.
Cathryn Blake works at
Locations
-
1
Phyllis Armstrong Psychological Services8632 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 301-8300
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Cathryn Blake, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1407023179
Frequently Asked Questions
Cathryn Blake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cathryn Blake works at
2 patients have reviewed Cathryn Blake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cathryn Blake.
