See All Nurse Practitioners in Puyallup, WA
Cathryn Plummer, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Cathryn Plummer, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Cathryn Plummer, ARNP

Cathryn Plummer, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA. 

Cathryn Plummer works at MultiCare Frederickson Clinic in Puyallup, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Ericka Gianotto, ARNP
Ericka Gianotto, ARNP
3.6 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Clare Hospital.

Cathryn Plummer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MultiCare Frederickson Clinic
    5612 176th St E, Puyallup, WA 98375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 792-6652

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Diabetes Management
Acute Respiratory Diseases
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Diabetes Management
Acute Respiratory Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Acute Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Management Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Cold Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well New Born Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cathryn Plummer?

    Aug 04, 2017
    My daughter absolutely loves Cathryn. She has a complex medical history for her short 6 years of life. Cathryn has done a wonderful job managing her conditions and referring when medically indicated and appropriate. She is personable, knows what she is talking about, has a passion for children, and is thorough. My daughter was excited that Cathryn made her questions feel just as important as mine. Previous providers wouldn't allow her to speak or only addressed me. She is a breath of fresh air!
    Tacoma, WA — Aug 04, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cathryn Plummer, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Cathryn Plummer, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cathryn Plummer to family and friends

    Cathryn Plummer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cathryn Plummer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cathryn Plummer, ARNP.

    About Cathryn Plummer, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326485590
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cathryn Plummer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Cathryn Plummer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cathryn Plummer works at MultiCare Frederickson Clinic in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Cathryn Plummer’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Cathryn Plummer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cathryn Plummer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cathryn Plummer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cathryn Plummer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Cathryn Plummer, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.