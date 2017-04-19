Cathryn Powell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cathryn Powell, NP
Overview of Cathryn Powell, NP
Cathryn Powell, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Missoula, MT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cathryn Powell's Office Locations
- 1 2825 Fort Missoula Rd, Missoula, MT 59804 Directions (406) 542-2116
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Cathy Powell for many years and totally trust her opinion and advice regarding multiple issues. She spends alot of time answering your concerns and following up has never been an issue either. I have recommended her and will continue to do so.
About Cathryn Powell, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134142771
Frequently Asked Questions
