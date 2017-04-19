See All Nurse Practitioners in Missoula, MT
Cathryn Powell, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.1 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Cathryn Powell, NP

Cathryn Powell, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Missoula, MT. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cathryn Powell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2825 Fort Missoula Rd, Missoula, MT 59804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 542-2116
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 19, 2017
    I've been seeing Cathy Powell for many years and totally trust her opinion and advice regarding multiple issues. She spends alot of time answering your concerns and following up has never been an issue either. I have recommended her and will continue to do so.
    Dorothea Honey in Missoula, MT — Apr 19, 2017
    About Cathryn Powell, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134142771
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cathryn Powell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Cathryn Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Cathryn Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cathryn Powell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cathryn Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cathryn Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

