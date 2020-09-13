Cathy Dunn, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cathy Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cathy Dunn, LPC
Overview
Cathy Dunn, LPC is a Counselor in Edmond, OK.
Cathy Dunn works at
Locations
Stephanie Williams Lpc PC1601 S State St Ste 200, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (404) 330-9988
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Tricare
- Value Options
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Most helpful therapist that I've ever seen.
About Cathy Dunn, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1326081027
Frequently Asked Questions
Cathy Dunn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cathy Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Cathy Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cathy Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cathy Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cathy Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.