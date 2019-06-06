Dr. Cathy Guyer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathy Guyer, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cathy Guyer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Coconut Creek, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Indiana
Dr. Guyer works at
Locations
Center for Identity Development South Ltd. Inc.4855 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste B1, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (954) 977-4871
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guyer has helped me with issues faced at various times throughout the past 10 years. She has had a very positive impact on my life.
About Dr. Cathy Guyer, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1750450094
Education & Certifications
- University Of Indiana
- Florida Medical Center Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Guyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.