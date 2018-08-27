See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Laguna Hills, CA
Cathy Weinstein, MFC

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Cathy Weinstein, MFC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Laguna Hills, CA. 

Cathy Weinstein works at Cathy L Weinstein, MFT, Laguna Hills, CA in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cathy L. Weinstein, MFT, Laguna Hills, CA
    25283 Cabot Rd, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 452-0077

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 27, 2018
Cathy's been available, focused, and relentlessly supportive and helpful during a very difficult time. I know therapists; Cathy is an exceptional one.
Impatient patient in Orange County — Aug 27, 2018
Photo: Cathy Weinstein, MFC
About Cathy Weinstein, MFC

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
NPI Number
  • 1457420606
Frequently Asked Questions

Cathy Weinstein, MFC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cathy Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Cathy Weinstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Cathy Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Cathy Weinstein works at Cathy L Weinstein, MFT, Laguna Hills, CA in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Cathy Weinstein’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Cathy Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cathy Weinstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cathy Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cathy Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

