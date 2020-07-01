See All Nurse Practitioners in Savannah, GA
Catie Bell, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Catie Bell, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (51)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Catie Bell, NP

Catie Bell, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Savannah, GA. 

Catie Bell works at Memorial Health Physicians - Breast Care in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Catie Bell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Health Physicians - Breast Care
    4700 Waters Ave Bldg 100 Ste 405, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 350-2700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Catie Bell?

    Jul 01, 2020
    She really takes the time to answer all your questions and doesn't make you feel stupid.
    — Jul 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Catie Bell, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Catie Bell, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Catie Bell to family and friends

    Catie Bell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Catie Bell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Catie Bell, NP.

    About Catie Bell, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093863516
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catie Bell, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catie Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Catie Bell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Catie Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Catie Bell works at Memorial Health Physicians - Breast Care in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Catie Bell’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Catie Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catie Bell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catie Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catie Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Catie Bell, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.