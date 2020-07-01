Catie Bell, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catie Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catie Bell, NP
Overview of Catie Bell, NP
Catie Bell, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Savannah, GA.
Catie Bell works at
Catie Bell's Office Locations
Memorial Health Physicians - Breast Care4700 Waters Ave Bldg 100 Ste 405, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-2700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She really takes the time to answer all your questions and doesn't make you feel stupid.
About Catie Bell, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093863516
Catie Bell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Catie Bell accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catie Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Catie Bell works at
51 patients have reviewed Catie Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catie Bell.
