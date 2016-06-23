Cayleigh Benny Harper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cayleigh Benny Harper
Offers telehealth
Overview of Cayleigh Benny Harper
Cayleigh Benny Harper is a Neuropsychologist in Niceville, FL.
Cayleigh Benny Harper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Cayleigh Benny Harper's Office Locations
-
1
The Mind Studio1403 Cat Mar Rd, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 696-6640
-
2
Bay Area Psychological Consultants1417 Partin Dr N Ste 1, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 729-0303
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cayleigh Benny Harper?
She was by far the nicest Doctor I have ever been to. She was so helpful, informative, and all around a great doctor. She made me feel comfortable with her right away and spent as much time with me as i needed. I would recommend her to anyone in need of a Psychologists. It was a great experience.
About Cayleigh Benny Harper
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1477927176
Frequently Asked Questions
Cayleigh Benny Harper accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cayleigh Benny Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cayleigh Benny Harper works at
Cayleigh Benny Harper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cayleigh Benny Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cayleigh Benny Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cayleigh Benny Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.