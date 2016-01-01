Cecelia Maurer accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Cecelia Maurer is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment.
Locations
- 1 1777 NE Loop 410 Ste 627, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 264-7400
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Cecelia Maurer
- Counseling
- English
- 1376728261
Frequently Asked Questions
Cecelia Maurer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cecelia Maurer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cecelia Maurer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cecelia Maurer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cecelia Maurer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.