Cecelia Rountree

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (1)
Overview

Cecelia Rountree is a Physician Assistant in Virginia Beach, VA. 

Cecelia Rountree works at First Colonial Family Practice & Urgent Care Center in Virginia Beach, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Colonial Family Practice and Urgent Care Center
    1120 First Colonial Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-2333

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 23, 2021
Awesome, very caring & attentive. Well professional with her work.
— Apr 23, 2021
Cecelia Rountree
About Cecelia Rountree

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174798151
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Cecelia Rountree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Cecelia Rountree works at First Colonial Family Practice & Urgent Care Center in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Cecelia Rountree’s profile.

Cecelia Rountree has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cecelia Rountree.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cecelia Rountree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cecelia Rountree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

