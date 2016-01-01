See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Cecelia Smith, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Cecelia Smith, NP

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Cecelia Smith, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Cecelia Smith works at Oak Street Health Glendale in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Glendale
    2240 E 53rd St, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 972-9739
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cecelia Smith?

    Photo: Cecelia Smith, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Cecelia Smith, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cecelia Smith to family and friends

    Cecelia Smith's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cecelia Smith

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cecelia Smith, NP.

    About Cecelia Smith, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1962588657
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cecelia Smith, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cecelia Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cecelia Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cecelia Smith works at Oak Street Health Glendale in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Cecelia Smith’s profile.

    Cecelia Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cecelia Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cecelia Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cecelia Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.