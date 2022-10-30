See All Chiropractors in Massapequa, NY
Dr. Cecilia Yee, DC

Chiropractic
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Cecilia Yee, DC is a Chiropractor in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE.

Dr. Yee works at Kevin Kulik DC in Massapequa, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cecilia Yee, Dc, PC
    1068 Hicksville Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 795-0242
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Reactions to Food
Arthritis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Reactions to Food
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 30, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Yee for NAET treatments for a year and a half and my son has been treated for over a year too. She has changed our lives and health for the better. Dr. Yee is a very caring doctor and treats her patients with respect, kindness, and compassion. She has helped us overcome so many allergies and health issues. I honestly do not know what we would do without her and NAET treatments. Thank you so much, Dr. Yee!
    Amy H. — Oct 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Cecilia Yee, DC
    About Dr. Cecilia Yee, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1689751745
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cecilia Yee, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

