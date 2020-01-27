Dr. Cedric Wood, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cedric Wood, PHD
Dr. Cedric Wood, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from 1976.
Dallas Office7424 Greenville Ave Ste 104, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 394-4040Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday10:00am - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I interviewed four different therapist and chose Dr. Wood based on this extensive expertise and knowledge. I am glad I did because Dr. Wood is a seasoned therapist that has helped me improving my communication skills and avoiding disaster in dealing with kids, friends, and coworker. Maybe this is not for everyone, but before my appointments, I often listen to communication skills audiobooks (during my commute), then discuss what I have learned with Dr. Wood and act out specific examples. If you are open minded to try this as well, I suggest asking Dr. Wood for book recommendations. I found that this is the best way to transform passive knowledge into active communication skills. When I do not have enough time to prepare in this way, we discuss past events or possible future or reoccurring events. I found no matter how the time is spent, my meetings with Dr. Wood are worth every minute and penny.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1427266006
- 1976
- The University of Texas
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.