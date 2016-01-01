Celena Condon, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Celena Condon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Celena Condon, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Celena Condon, APRN
Celena Condon, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Celena Condon works at
Celena Condon's Office Locations
Uk Albert B. Chandler Hospital - Pavilion A - Radiology1000 S Limestone, Lexington, KY 40506 Directions (859) 323-5901
Chevy Chase Primary Care330 Romany Rd # 100, Lexington, KY 40502 Directions (859) 269-7337Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Celena Condon, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063981231
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Kentucky University, Master of Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Celena Condon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Celena Condon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Celena Condon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Celena Condon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Celena Condon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Celena Condon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.