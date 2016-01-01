Dr. Mulholland accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Celene Mulholland, MPH
Overview of Dr. Celene Mulholland, MPH
Dr. Celene Mulholland, MPH is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA.
Dr. Mulholland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mulholland's Office Locations
-
1
Pasadena Office630 S Raymond Ave Unit 330, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-8194
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mulholland?
About Dr. Celene Mulholland, MPH
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1467746453
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulholland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulholland works at
Dr. Mulholland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulholland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulholland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulholland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.