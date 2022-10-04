Dr. Drake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Celia Drake, PHD
Dr. Celia Drake, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Metrocenter Psychiatry7330 N 16th St Ste A120, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 997-6635
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Very reliable and trustworthy. Great staff. Very knowledgeable.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1518027705
Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.