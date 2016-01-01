See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Citrus Heights, CA
Dr. Celia Kolbach, DNP

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Celia Kolbach, DNP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. 

Dr. Kolbach works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Group
    7115 Greenback Ln Fl 2, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 3, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Celia Kolbach, DNP

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1265847123
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital
    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

