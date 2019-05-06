See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Celia Morse, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Celia Morse, APN

Celia Morse, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Celia Morse works at Vanderbilt Medical Group Green Hills in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Celia Morse's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Medical Group
    2002 Richard Jones Rd Ste B300, Nashville, TN 37215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 386-6200
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    May 06, 2019
    Very thorough and listens well. Spent time explaining details. High energy and appropriately positive.
    — May 06, 2019
    About Celia Morse, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942355748
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Celia Morse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Celia Morse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Celia Morse works at Vanderbilt Medical Group Green Hills in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Celia Morse’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Celia Morse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Celia Morse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Celia Morse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Celia Morse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

