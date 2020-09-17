See All Clinical Psychologists in Phoenix, AZ
Celice Korsten Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Celice Korsten

Clinical Psychology
1.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Celice Korsten is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Celice Korsten works at Envision Psychology in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Envision Psychology
    11201 N Tatum Blvd Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 390-2254

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.8
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Celice Korsten?

Sep 17, 2020
Dr. Korsten has been instrumental to my change of course of my high conflict situation that has been ongoing for years.  Dr. Korsten has been extremely impactful of my journey toward a postive and healthier outlook and relationship by providing and guiding me with a variety of techniques, knowledge, philosophy, viewpoints and tools in order to cultivate healthier dialogue and outlook for my family. She genuinely cares for her patients. I wish I had her in my life years ago.  Because of Dr. Korsten I can finally see the forest for the trees and for that I am forever thankful for having her in my life.
— Sep 17, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Celice Korsten
How would you rate your experience with Celice Korsten?
  • Likelihood of recommending Celice Korsten to family and friends

Celice Korsten's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Celice Korsten

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Celice Korsten.

About Celice Korsten

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1235626565
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Celice Korsten is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Celice Korsten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Celice Korsten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Celice Korsten works at Envision Psychology in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Celice Korsten’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Celice Korsten. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Celice Korsten.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Celice Korsten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Celice Korsten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Celice Korsten?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.