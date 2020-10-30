Celina Egemasi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Celina Egemasi, PMHNP-BC
Overview of Celina Egemasi, PMHNP-BC
Celina Egemasi, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Frisco, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Celina Egemasi's Office Locations
- 1 11500 State Highway 121 Ste 510, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (469) 200-4093
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Celina Egemasi?
I have been seeing Dr. Celina Egemasi for over a year. She has been very involved in my well being and making sure I am taking only the necessary medications. She has been very flexible with my appointment times to make sure they fit within my schedule including Saturday appointments when I cannot make it on a weekday. She has provided invaluable insight to my mental health and has even helped place me with a counselor who is amazing. I have and will continue to refer her for anyone seeking or considering seeing a doctor for mental health concerns.
About Celina Egemasi, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912300740
Frequently Asked Questions
Celina Egemasi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Celina Egemasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Celina Egemasi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Celina Egemasi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Celina Egemasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Celina Egemasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.