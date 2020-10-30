See All Nurse Practitioners in Frisco, TX
Celina Egemasi, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Overview of Celina Egemasi, PMHNP-BC

Celina Egemasi, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Frisco, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Celina Egemasi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    11500 State Highway 121 Ste 510, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 200-4093
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Celina Egemasi, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912300740
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Celina Egemasi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Celina Egemasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Celina Egemasi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Celina Egemasi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Celina Egemasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Celina Egemasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

