Dr. Vasquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celina Vasquez, OD
Overview of Dr. Celina Vasquez, OD
Dr. Celina Vasquez, OD is an Optometrist in Palmview, TX.
Dr. Vasquez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vasquez's Office Locations
-
1
Family Vision Care207 W Palma Vista Dr Ste I, Palmview, TX 78572 Directions (956) 519-3350
-
2
Family Vision Care900 W Sam Houston Blvd Ste 5, Pharr, TX 78577 Directions (956) 781-3300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasquez?
Amazing bed side manner, great with shy kids. Highly recommend. Paid out of pocket for visit. Affordable.
About Dr. Celina Vasquez, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1043395114
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasquez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasquez works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.