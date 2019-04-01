Celine Fortin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Celine Fortin, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Celine Fortin, NP
Celine Fortin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashua, NH.
Celine Fortin works at
Celine Fortin's Office Locations
Foundation Medical Partners Inc5 DOW JONES AVE, Nashua, NH 03062 Directions (603) 889-3667
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, sincere, efficient an truly cares. She is a wonderful patient advocate and does what is best for you. **She actually listens and hears you**
About Celine Fortin, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932209517
Celine Fortin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Celine Fortin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Celine Fortin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Celine Fortin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Celine Fortin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Celine Fortin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.