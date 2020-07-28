See All Nurse Practitioners in West Columbia, SC
Cerrissa Hugie, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Cerrissa Hugie, APRN

Cerrissa Hugie, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in West Columbia, SC. 

Cerrissa Hugie works at Southeastern Community Development Home Health Care Corporation in West Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cerrissa Hugie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Community Development Home Health Care Corporation
    1053 Center St, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 491-0909
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 28, 2020
    I love Cerrissa Hugie. She does a great job. Her practice, Compass Health Of Charleston, is a completely different story. Several times, the meds I was prescribed weren’t called in after my appointment. When I try to utilize the patient portal no one responds. This has caused me to have to abruptly stop a medication three times. If you call Compass, after waiting usually at least 30 minutes, you get to talk to a person in another state who knows nothing about Cerrissa or the Compass Charleston Office and can’t help you resolve the issue, only relay messages. The local office does not answer the phone. It’s really a shame that she’s so wonderful but the practice is awful. Cerrissa is 100% worth the trouble, just know up front about her office’s issues.
    About Cerrissa Hugie, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538695846
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cerrissa Hugie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Cerrissa Hugie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cerrissa Hugie works at Southeastern Community Development Home Health Care Corporation in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Cerrissa Hugie’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Cerrissa Hugie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cerrissa Hugie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cerrissa Hugie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cerrissa Hugie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

