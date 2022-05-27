See All Family Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Cesar Jazmin III, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.7 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Cesar Jazmin III, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Cesar Jazmin III works at LPG Family Medicine - Plantation Rd in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LPG Family Medicine - Plantation Rd
    13782 Plantation Rd Ste 201, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 900-9717

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 27, 2022
I wanted to make sure that I went back to Jasmine after my last appt. when I had [ ] and his treatment and great care of me at that time. He has great listening skills, knowledgeable, professional, educated and I trust him so far. He's very adept and more than a trustworthy go to for any ailments and can refer and prescribe as needed Proficiently.
— May 27, 2022
Photo: Cesar Jazmin III, PA-C
About Cesar Jazmin III, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1932438520
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Cesar Jazmin III, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cesar Jazmin III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Cesar Jazmin III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Cesar Jazmin III works at LPG Family Medicine - Plantation Rd in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Cesar Jazmin III’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Cesar Jazmin III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cesar Jazmin III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cesar Jazmin III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cesar Jazmin III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

