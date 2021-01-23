Cesar Morales has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cesar Morales, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cesar Morales, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in El Paso, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 200 Lisbon St, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 630-5145
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Not my Doctor but my mother’s! I have not had the pleasure to see him interact with my mother but my sister absolutely “RAVES” about him and his very excellent “bed side manner”. He listens to my advanced age mother with infinite attention and explains any prognosis well to her and to my sister. Very rare to see a provider like him, in my experience. Very grateful for his attention to detail and HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM
About Cesar Morales, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1205368586
Frequently Asked Questions
Cesar Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
