Chad Bauman, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Chad Bauman, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    401 Market St, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Chad Bauman, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1588086078
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

