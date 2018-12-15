See All Psychologists in Doylestown, PA
Chad Coren, PSY

Addiction Psychology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Chad Coren, PSY is an Addiction Psychologist in Doylestown, PA. 

Chad Coren works at Bucks County Psychological in Doylestown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bucks County Psychological
    10 S Clinton St Ste 207, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 817-0190
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 15, 2018
    Dr. Coren is a professional colleague to whom I confidently refer any clients who are struggling with substance abuse. He is thoughtful, caring, brilliant, and has in-depth expertise in the treatment of substance use disorders. When it comes to substance abuse treatment, I know of no other provider in the Philadelphia area who can bring the unparalleled level of experience, knowledge, and genuine consideration that Dr. Coren offers his patients.
    — Dec 15, 2018
    About Chad Coren, PSY

    • Addiction Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376860718
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chad Coren, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chad Coren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Chad Coren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Chad Coren works at Bucks County Psychological in Doylestown, PA. View the full address on Chad Coren’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Chad Coren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chad Coren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chad Coren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chad Coren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

