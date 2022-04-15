Overview

Dr. Chad Faulkner, DC is a Chiropractor in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Clark Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.



Dr. Faulkner works at Faulkner Family Chiropractic in Mount Sterling, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.