Dr. Chad Faulkner, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (299)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Chad Faulkner, DC is a Chiropractor in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Clark Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.

Dr. Faulkner works at Faulkner Family Chiropractic in Mount Sterling, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Faulkner Family Chiropractic
    113 Maloney Way, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 762-0009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Clark Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Active Release Technique
Applied Kinesiology (AK)
Back Pain
Active Release Technique
Applied Kinesiology (AK)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Active Release Technique Chevron Icon
Applied Kinesiology (AK) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Adjustment Chevron Icon
Corrective-Exercise Program Chevron Icon
Diversified Technique Chevron Icon
Electrical Muscle Stimulation Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heat Therapy Chevron Icon
Intersegmental Traction Chevron Icon
Kinesio® Taping Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
KTP Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Thompson Technique Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 299 ratings
    Patient Ratings (299)
    5 Star
    (289)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 15, 2022
    Dr. Faulkner has a knowledge base that is unlike any other I have ever seen in all my years of working with chiropractors. He has been trained in many modalities that most are not trained in. He is able to recommend lifestyle suggestions and other small remedies to help restore health in a balanced manner. I would strongly recommend Dr. Faulkner to anyone!
    Sarah P. P. — Apr 15, 2022
    About Dr. Chad Faulkner, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013908722
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Harbor Light St. Louis
    Medical Education
    • LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Faulkner, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faulkner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faulkner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faulkner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faulkner works at Faulkner Family Chiropractic in Mount Sterling, KY. View the full address on Dr. Faulkner’s profile.

    299 patients have reviewed Dr. Faulkner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faulkner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faulkner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faulkner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

