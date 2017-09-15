See All Chiropractors in Houston, TX
Dr. Chad Golden, DC

Chiropractic
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Chad Golden, DC is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Chiropractic College.

Dr. Golden works at Golden Chiropractic Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Golden Chiropractic Clinic PC
    12846 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 453-1091

Accidental Injuries
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Accidental Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 15, 2017
    Great Doctor! The friendliest doctor I have every met. He quickly found out what was wrong with me and did what was needed to make me feel better without having to pay ridiculous amounts of money. He is a really personable man that makes you feel like a person rather than just another patient on an assembly line. I love going to his office. I always feel better when I leave.
    Patricia in Houston, TX — Sep 15, 2017
    About Dr. Chad Golden, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477584779
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Chiropractic College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Golden, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golden works at Golden Chiropractic Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Golden’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Golden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

