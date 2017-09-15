Overview

Dr. Chad Golden, DC is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Chiropractic College.



Dr. Golden works at Golden Chiropractic Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.