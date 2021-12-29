Chad Miller accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chad Miller, PA-C
Overview
Chad Miller, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charleston, WV.
Chad Miller works at
Locations
-
1
David Lee Cancer Center
3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 101, Charleston, WV 25304
(304) 388-8380
Monday8:00am - 4:30pm
Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Thursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
SaturdayClosed
SundayClosed
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best most informative visit I’ve had with a Doctor or PA ever!!! the staff was very friendly and made you feel welcome!
About Chad Miller, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1922403435
Chad Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
