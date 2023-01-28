See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Avon, IN
Dr. Chad Smith, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chad Smith, OD

Dr. Chad Smith, OD is an Optometrist in Avon, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Smith works at Hendricks Regional Health Cancer Center in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Avon Ophthalmology
    8244 E US Highway 36 Ste 120, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chad Smith, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1679675334
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health

