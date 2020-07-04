See All Nurse Practitioners in Fresno, CA
Chanah Cossman, CNM

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Chanah Cossman, CNM

Chanah Cossman, CNM is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA. 

Chanah Cossman works at Chinatown Family Medicine And Midwifery Medical Office in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Chanah Cossman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chinatown Family Medicine And Midwifery Medical Office
    366 N Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 229-9040

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 04, 2020
Chanah is a wonderful experienced midwife who has a lot going on and most accommodating for my concerns.
— Jul 04, 2020
About Chanah Cossman, CNM

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1457498065
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Chanah Cossman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Chanah Cossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Chanah Cossman works at Chinatown Family Medicine And Midwifery Medical Office in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Chanah Cossman’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Chanah Cossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chanah Cossman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chanah Cossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chanah Cossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

