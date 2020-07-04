Chanah Cossman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Chanah Cossman, CNM
Overview of Chanah Cossman, CNM
Chanah Cossman, CNM is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA.
Chanah Cossman works at
Chanah Cossman's Office Locations
-
1
Chinatown Family Medicine And Midwifery Medical Office366 N Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 229-9040
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chanah Cossman?
Chanah is a wonderful experienced midwife who has a lot going on and most accommodating for my concerns.
About Chanah Cossman, CNM
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457498065
Frequently Asked Questions
Chanah Cossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chanah Cossman works at
6 patients have reviewed Chanah Cossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chanah Cossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chanah Cossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chanah Cossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.