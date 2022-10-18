Chandra Houpt, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chandra Houpt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chandra Houpt, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Chandra Houpt, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Evergreen, CO.
Chandra Houpt works at
Locations
Evergreen Internal and Family Medicine at Arapahoe Peak32135 Castle Ct Ste 101, Evergreen, CO 80439 Directions (303) 679-8500
Ascent Family Medicine PC4500 E 9th Ave Ste 320, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 322-0212
Ascent Family Medicine1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3100, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 322-0212Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give more stars I would. I am waiting for the day that Chandra leaves Kaiser so I can be her patient again. She is the best care I have ever received and anyone would be lucky to get her as their provider. She listens, works through whatever you are struggling with, and takes a personal approach to patient care.
About Chandra Houpt, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1730474180
Education & Certifications
- Butler University
Frequently Asked Questions
Chandra Houpt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Chandra Houpt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chandra Houpt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Chandra Houpt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chandra Houpt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chandra Houpt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chandra Houpt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.