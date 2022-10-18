See All Physicians Assistants in Evergreen, CO
Chandra Houpt, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Chandra Houpt, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Chandra Houpt, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Evergreen, CO. 

Chandra Houpt works at New West Physicians in Evergreen, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Evergreen Internal and Family Medicine at Arapahoe Peak
    32135 Castle Ct Ste 101, Evergreen, CO 80439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 679-8500
  2. 2
    Ascent Family Medicine PC
    4500 E 9th Ave Ste 320, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 322-0212
  3. 3
    Ascent Family Medicine
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3100, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 322-0212
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Chandra Houpt?

    Oct 18, 2022
    If I could give more stars I would. I am waiting for the day that Chandra leaves Kaiser so I can be her patient again. She is the best care I have ever received and anyone would be lucky to get her as their provider. She listens, works through whatever you are struggling with, and takes a personal approach to patient care.
    Katie — Oct 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Chandra Houpt, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Chandra Houpt, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Chandra Houpt to family and friends

    Chandra Houpt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Chandra Houpt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Chandra Houpt, PA-C.

    About Chandra Houpt, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730474180
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Butler University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chandra Houpt, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chandra Houpt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Chandra Houpt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Chandra Houpt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Chandra Houpt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chandra Houpt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chandra Houpt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chandra Houpt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Chandra Houpt, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.