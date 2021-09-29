Dr. Nagireddy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandra Nagireddy, PHD
Dr. Chandra Nagireddy, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Colorado Springs, CO.
Dr. Nagireddy works at
Unipath LLC Colorado Springs2130 Academy Cir Ste B, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 761-4444
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This man saved my life! I was lost with PTSD from all the things I went through during service. Dr. Chandra saved me and my family. I’m a better person now due to this exceptional Doctor. I can say enough about this man and what he did for me,
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1871644609
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagireddy.
