Chanel Wilkinson, MSN
Overview of Chanel Wilkinson, MSN
Chanel Wilkinson, MSN is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Waco, TX.
Chanel Wilkinson works at
Chanel Wilkinson's Office Locations
Brazos Integrative Medicine318 Richland West Cir, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 776-8008Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Chanel Wilkinson, MSN
- Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932104916
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy of Texas Health Science Center - San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
