Dr. Changmin Duan, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Changmin Duan, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Changmin Duan, OD
Dr. Changmin Duan, OD is an Optometrist in East Brunswick, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duan's Office Locations
- 1 190 State Route 18 Ste 302, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 247-2847
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duan?
Very efficient and helpful. Dr. Dina took her time with my exam and spent time answering all of my questions. The office was very accommodating to my schedule when making my appointment and efficiently got me in and out of the offices
About Dr. Changmin Duan, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1295702264
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duan speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Duan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.