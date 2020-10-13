See All Physicians Assistants in Forest Hills, NY
Chani Berger

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Chani Berger is a Physician Assistant in Forest Hills, NY. 

Chani Berger works at Reiss Kanarek & Charnes Mds in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reiss Kanarek & Charnes Mds
    6905 YELLOWSTONE BLVD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 544-8400

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Chani Berger

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265602197
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Chani Berger is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chani Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Chani Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Chani Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Chani Berger works at Reiss Kanarek & Charnes Mds in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Chani Berger’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Chani Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chani Berger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chani Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chani Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

