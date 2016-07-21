Chantal Hayes, LCMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chantal Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chantal Hayes, LCMHC
Offers telehealth
Chantal Hayes, LCMHC is a Counselor in Winston Salem, NC.
Banyan Tree Counseling1348 Westgate Center Dr Ste 202, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 448-4451Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pm
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carolina Behavioral Health Alliance (CBHA)
Great with children, knowledgeable, and thorough. This is a therapist who truly cares about her patient's wellbeing. It is hard to find a counselor who will work with both the parent and the child equally without coming across as judgmental. I felt understood by Chantal, who really helped our family get back into a healthy place. She really went above and beyond at every appointment.
- Counseling
- English
- 1093136525
- Usf Center For Child & Family Development
- University of North Carolina at Wilmington
Chantal Hayes accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
